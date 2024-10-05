Urena’s 6TD passes send Mercyhurst past Buffalo State 55-0

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Adam Urena threw four of his six touchdowns in the first half and Mercyhurst beat Division…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Adam Urena threw four of his six touchdowns in the first half and Mercyhurst beat Division III-affiliate Buffalo State 55-0 on Saturday.

Urena led the Lakers (2-4) on a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive to start the contest when he connected with Rylan Davison from 7 yards. The big play of the drive happened when Urena completed a 39-yard pass to Cameron Barmore.

After Nathan Nagucki kicked a 20-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead, the Lakers closed the first quarter with a seven-play, 55-yard drive with Urena throwing an 18-yard touchdown to Barmore.

In the second, Urena threw scoring passes of 19 and 3 yards to Chaz Davis and Braydon Black respectively, and Nagucki’s 27-yard field goal as time expired made it 34-0 at intermission.

In the third, Urena completed a 41-yard scoring pass to twin brother Austin Urena, and in the fourth he completed a 15-yard score to Barmore. Reserve quarterback Alex Gevaudan closed the scoring with a 42-yard touchdown to Black.

