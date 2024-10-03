UCF’s KJ Jefferson has a chance to beat Florida in the Swamp in consecutive years

UCF (3-1) at Florida (2-2), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: UCF by 2½. Series record:…

UCF (3-1) at Florida (2-2), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UCF by 2½.

Series record: Florida leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF could turn the Sunshine State’s Big Three into the Big Four with a victory in the Swamp. The Knights are 1-5 against in-state “big brothers” Florida, Florida State and Miami — with the lone victory coming against the Gators in a bowl game that featured some opt-outs and an interim head coach. With UCF now in the Big 12, it could have more opportunities to close the gap — or maybe surpass — its Power Four counterparts in the talent-rich state.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida’s shaky defense versus UCF’s high-scoring, up-tempo offense. The Gators are tied for 113th in the country in yards allowed and struggled at times against Mississippi State’s pace. The Knights play even faster and lead the Big 12 in total offense despite last week’s 48-21 home loss to Colorado. Florida focused much of its bye week on trying to improve its porous defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCF: QB KJ Jefferson will attempt to accomplish something rare, maybe even unprecedented: win games in the Swamp in consecutive years. Jefferson led Arkansas to a stunning victory in Gainesville last November, throwing for 255 yards, running for 92 more and accounting for three scores. He landed at UCF and now gets another shot at the Gators.

Florida: DE Jack Pyburn showed flashes against Mississippi State while finishing with a career-high six tackles, including one in the backfield. Pyburn is 11 months removed from tearing a ligament in his left knee — he did it chasing Jefferson — and could help give Florida’s pass rush a much-needed boost.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida won the previous two meetings in Gainesville by a combined score of 100-27. The teams are next scheduled to play in 2030 in Orlando and 2033 back in Gainesville. … UCF is tied for last in the Football Bowl Subdivision with three sacks, including two last week against Colorado. … UCF’s Gus Malzahn and Florida’s Billy Napier are meeting for the first time as head coaches. Napier owns a 4-2 mark against Malzahn, with five of those coming while Napier served as an assistant at Alabama and Malzahn in charge at Auburn. … The Gators have scored in an NCAA-record 452 consecutive games, 53 longer than anyone else in college football history.

