Two fourth-quarter touchdowns lift Rhode Island to 31-21 victory over Brown

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Rhode Island rallied in the…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Rhode Island rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Brown 31-21 on Saturday in the 108th meeting of the in-state rivals.

Rhode Island (5-1) has won the last six meetings against the Bears (2-2), snapping a tie for the longest win streak in the series.

After the Bears (2-2) failed to convert a fourth-and-1 at the Rhode Island 34, the Rams took two plays to score and take a 24-21 lead early in the fourth quarter with Deon Silas running 21 yards and Shawn Harris Jr. following with a 45-yard TD.

Farrell’s passes of 30 and 22 yards led to his 5-yard touchdown run, capping a nine-play, 80-yard drive that took up nearly six minutes to give the Rams a cushion late. The drive started after Brown reached the URI 10 but Gabe Salomons blocked a field-goal attempt.

Farrell was 21 of 32 for 244 yards passing with the TD but was intercepted twice, including one by Noble Cooper III, who returned a pick 41 yards to set up Brown’s first score in the game’s early minutes. Marquis Buchanan made nine catches for 107 yards and a score for Rhode Island, ranked 21st in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Jake Willcox threw for 165 yards and was intercepted once for Brown.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.