Tennessee State uses 2nd-half comeback to beat Lindenwood 24-20

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw for a touchdown pass and Tevin Carter ran for two scores and…

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw for a touchdown pass and Tevin Carter ran for two scores and Tennessee State rallied to beat Lindenwood 24-20 on Saturday.

Lindenwood fumbled it away three times with the final gaffe on its last offensive play. At its own 20 with 56 seconds remaining, on a designed quarterback draw, Nate Glantz ran for 11 yards and coughed it up after getting hit.

The Tennessee State (4-2, 2-1 Big South-OVC) defense pitched a second-half shutout after Lindenwood (2-4, 1-1) built a 20-7 halftime lead.

Ellis threw a 74-yard scoring pass to CJ Evans near the midway point of the third quarter and James Lowery added a 40-yard field goal near the end of it to reduce the deficit to four. Carter’s 1 yard run with 7:21 was the go-ahead score.

After the Tigers started the game with a three-and-out, Glantz threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Jeff Caldwell. On Tennessee State’s following drive, Frank Caldwell intercepted Ellis for a 14-0 advantage.

The Tigers countered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Carter ran it in from the 3. Logan Seibert kicked field goals of 23 and 21 in the second quarter to put the lead at 13.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.