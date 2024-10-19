SE Missouri State extends winning streak to 6 following a 26-13 victory over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent was 32 of 55 for 335 yards and a touchdown to help Southeast Missouri…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent was 32 of 55 for 335 yards and a touchdown to help Southeast Missouri State extend its winning streak to six games following a 26-13 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

DC Pippin scored a career-high 14 points on four field goals and two extra points. His third field goal put SEMO ahead for good at 9-7 with 12:16 left in the second quarter.

SEMO closed the first half with a 19-play drive that ended in Tristan Smith’s first career rushing touchdown. The Redhawks’ first drive of the second half ended in a 20-yard touchdown pass from DeLaurent to Kyron Downing.

DeLaurent has thrown a touchdown pass in all eight of his starts this season.

Smith made seven grabs for 90 yards, Downing added 68 yards receiving, and Cam Pedro caught a game-high eight passes for SEMO (7-1, 4-0 Big South-OVC). Jacorey Love carried it 12 times for 65 yards, and Smith’s lone run went for a TD.

Kaleb Jackson threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns for Charleston Southern (1-6, 0-4). Chris Rhone had six catches for 98 yards and two scores.

