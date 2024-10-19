QB Colton Joseph rushes for 111 yards and 3 TDs in fourth career start as ODU beats Texas State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Colton Joseph rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth career start, Angelo…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Colton Joseph rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth career start, Angelo Rankin Jr. intercepted a pass with 1:05 remaining in the game, and Old Dominion held off Texas State 24-14 on Saturday.

Joseph finished 15 of 28 for 130 yards, and he carried it 16 times for Old Dominion (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt). He had a touchdown run in each of the first two quarters to take a 14-0 lead.

Texas State pulled within 17-14 with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter when Jordan McCloud found Beau Sparks for a 24-yard score.

Old Dominion answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took up 3:57 and was capped by Joseph’s 28-yard run. Joseph also started the drive with a 25-yard gain to get it to midfield.

Texas State had great field position on its final drive after Kole Wilson returned the kickoff 44 yards. But on the next play, McCloud’s pass was intercepted by Rankin to seal ODU’s third victory in four games.

McCloud, who entered leading the Sun Belt in total offense at 319 yards per game, was intercepted two times for Texas State (4-3, 2-1). Ismail Mahdi carried it 25 times for 139 yards.

It was the third and final time this season ODU played an opponent for the first time in the regular season.

