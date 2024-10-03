Presto’s Picks: Navy & JMU among the October unbeatens

Navy Coach Brian Newberry's Midshipmen are off to their best start since 2017.(AP/Terrance Williams)

College football’s “Moving Month” begins with 18 FBS schools still unbeaten, and two of them are in the D.C. metro area (stretched slightly).

While Maryland is spending its bye week trying to fix what went wrong in their 0-2 Big Ten start and Virginia Tech is looking to avoid a third straight 2-4 start, Navy and James Madison are both unscathed one-third of the way through each school’s regular season.

While both receive votes in this week’s rankings, neither is in the Top 25 — but they’re not alone in that regard. Army, Duke, Liberty and Rutgers are also unbeaten-and unranked. For those curious, the Big Ten boasts the most unbeatens with five (including three of the top seven teams in the AP Poll) while the SEC features four ranked unbeatens (all in the Top Ten).

Who said the expanded playoff would take away from the regular season?

Saturday’s Games:

Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. Boston College (4-1, 1-0), ACCN.

UVa begins October with as many wins as they posted in each of the two previous seasons. But they’re not looking into December flights because the slate this month starts with a Boston College team that dropped a one-possession game at then-No. 6 Missouri. The Eagles are led by Donovan Ezeiruaku’s eight sacks on the season and allow the third fewest points per game in the ACC. Anthony Colandrea looks to revert to the form that saw the sophomore shine in the team’s previous conference game (a win at Wake Forest).

Kippy & Buffy after a week off look to revert to their fine tailgating form and to begin this stretch of pregames they’ve chosen a bottle of Bouza 2018 Tannat from Uruguay. “A reduced nose is syrupy and rich, while this feels lush but with healthy core acidity,” Wine Enthusiast writes. “Blackened toast, licorice and peppercorn flavors sit atop Port-like blackberry and cassis.”

Presto’s Pick: The Cavaliers secondary resembles blackened toast after a 27-17 loss.

Navy (4-0) at Air Force (1-3), noon, CBS.

Yes, this game will kick off at 10 a.m. in Colorado Springs. But a Service Academy (even Air Force) is one of the few schools where I’m not worried about a player’s body clock. The Falcons have enough problems playing at normal times, ranking 131st of 133 FBS schools in scoring 12.5 points per game while dealing with their worst September since 2018. The Mids haven’t been 4-0 since 2017 and quarterback Blake Horvath is off to an electrifying start, but they’ve also lost four straight in the series and posted their last win at Falcon Stadium in 2012.

Presto’s Pick: Midshipmen make it happen with a 24-12 win.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 0-1 ACC) at Stanford (2-2, 1-1), 3:30 p.m., ACCN.

Who are the real Hokies in 2024? The ones who took a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter at No. 7 Miami, or the ones who blew that double digit lead while also dropping games to Vanderbilt and Rutgers? Nothing like a cross-country trip to follow up a disappointing finish against the Hurricanes. And the luggage has been in use early and often this fall, with this being the fourth road game in six weeks for the Hokies. Will the defense that allows the fifth most points per game in the ACC make it with their bags? Meanwhile, quarterback Kyron Drones tries to rekindle the consistency that was a catalyst for the team’s surge in the second half of 2023. It won’t be easy, as the Cardinal boast the stingiest run defense (76.3 yards allowed per game) in the ACC.

Presto’s Pick: Hokies come up short, 34-24.

James Madison (4-0) vs UL Monroe (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt), 7 p.m., ESPNU.

Fast starts are nothing new to the Dukes, who have started 5-0 and 10-0 in their previous two FBS seasons. The Warhawks have already surpassed their 2023 win total under first year head coach Bryant Vincent and former Oklahoma quarterback General Booty, who may have a cool name but is middling (53% while averaging under five yards per pass and posting more interceptions than touchdowns) on the field. Defense was the difference in their conference opening win over Troy, but can ULM keep pace JMU’s high-powered attack?

Presto’s Pick: Dukes deliver another drubbing, 44-14.

Richmond over North Carolina A&T, William & Mary tops Towson, Morgan State mauls Lincoln (PA).

Last Week: 6-3.

Season: 31-14.