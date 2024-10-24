Playoff considerations on the line when No. 17 Boise State visits UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — If Friday night’s game between No. 17 Boise State and UNLV had been played even a…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — If Friday night’s game between No. 17 Boise State and UNLV had been played even a year ago, it would’ve been a notable regional matchup.

But because the College Football Playoff tripled in size to a 12-team field, the game now carries national implications.

The winner takes a major step toward securing a spot in the playoffs, which take the five highest-ranked conference champions, guaranteeing space for a Group of Five program.

“We know it’s a big game,” Rebels coach Barry Odom said. “Don’t run from it. Don’t make it bigger than it needs to be, but understand the moment that they’ve earned, they’ve created for not only our program but our conference. You look around the world of college football this week and in the top five games it’s UNLV and Boise.”

The Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) have a little more margin for error for making the playoffs. Their only defeat was 37-34 to top-ranked Oregon on a last-second field goal, and loss to UNLV could be made up by winning the conference championship.

UNLV (6-1, 2-0) will have a nearly impossible task of trying to make the playoffs if the Rebels lose. Their loss was 44-41 in overtime to Syracuse on Oct. 4, which dropped the Rebels from their first ranking in team history.

“I’m shocked they’re not ranked in the Top 25,” said Boise State coach Spencer Danielson, pointing out UNLV won at Houston, Kansas and Oregon State. “They deserve that for sure.”

This game is not only an opportunity for the Broncos to make an impression on a national level, but also continue to push the Heisman Trophy case for Ashton Jeanty. He leads the nation with 1,248 yards rushing and averages 9.9 per carry.

BetMGM lists Jeanty as the 2-1 favorite to become the first player from outside a power conference since BYU quarterback Ty Detmer in 1990 to hold college football’s most coveted individual trophy.

Odom used several words to describe Jeanty, who averages 208 yards rushing per game, but found he couldn’t come up with an adequate words “to give him the respect of how great of a player he is. I don’t know if there are any comparisons. People have asked me to compare him to someone. I can’t. He’s unique.”

Shootout at Allegiant Stadium?

If the statistics are any indication, this will be a high-scoring game.

A sampling of the national rankings:

— Boise State is third in scoring offense (46.8-point average) and UNLV is fifth (43.6).

— The Broncos are second in rushing with a (289.8-yard average) and the Rebels are fifth (251.4).

— Boise State’s 523-yard offensive average is fourth.

In high demand

Extra seating and parking were freed up to accommodate ticket demand at Allegiant Stadium for what could be one of the highest-attended games in UNLV history.

“Really good programs have great crowds,” said Odom, in his second season. “I know our place will be rocking. My guess is this will be the greatest home atmosphere since we’ve been here. We know we have to create that as well on the way we play ball.”

A tough out

UNLV rallied to win at Kansas and Oregon State and came back to force overtime against Syracuse.

“They’re gritty,” Danielson said. “You get something on them, they’re going to stay in the fight. I respect that a lot.”

Championship rematch

These teams met at Allegiant last season in the conference championship.

Taylen Green threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Jeanty rushed for 153 yards and a TD in the Broncos’ 44-20 victory.

The announced crowd was 31,473 was the largest for a Mountain West title game.

