Oklahoma tries to end 3-game losing skid against FCS opponent Maine

Maine (4-4) at Oklahoma (4-4), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (SECN+/ESPN+).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 34 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

Oklahoma has lost three straight and has already fired its offensive coordinator. A loss to Football Championship Subdivision member Maine would be rock bottom for the Sooners and their already disgruntled fanbase. Despite the losing skid, Oklahoma’s offense looked better during last week’s 26-14 loss at Ole Miss under new play-caller Joe Jon Finley. The Sooners want to use this game against the Black Bears to build momentum for a final stretch that includes games against ranked opponents Missouri, LSU and Alabama.

Key matchup

Maine offensive line vs. Oklahoma pass rush: Oklahoma ranks seventh in FBS in sacks per game with 3.2. Defensive end R. Mason Thomas leads the Sooners with six sacks. Maine allows 2.8 sacks per game, one of the highest totals in FCS.

Players to watch

Maine: QB Carter Peevy. He has passed for 1,591 yards and 11 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He’s a graduate student who passed for nearly 4,000 yards in his career at Mercer before transferring.

Oklahoma: RB Jovantae Barnes. He ran for 67 yards on 16 carries and caught five passes for 57 yards against Ole Miss. He has separated himself from the other backs on the team with his versatility and blocking.

Facts & figures

Maine has four all-time wins against FBS teams. The most recent was a 35-10 victory over UMass in 2021. … Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said during the week that starting offensive lineman Jacob Sexton will be out this week. … Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold has completed 60% of his passes for 407 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions since being re-inserted into the lineup in the second quarter two games ago against South Carolina. … Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman was a first-team AP midseason All-American. … Oklahoma has won 48 straight against unranked non-conference opponents. … A loss would mean Oklahoma would drop three straight home games for the first time since 1997.

