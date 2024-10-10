No. 10 Clemson looking for 16th straight win over Wake Forest and to stay perfect in the ACC

No. 10 Clemson (4-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN) BetMGM College…

No. 10 Clemson (4-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Clemson by 20 1/2.

Series record: Clemson leads 71-17-1.

What’s at stake?

The Tigers are back in the top 10 in the rankings for the first time since the start of last season, when they were No. 9 in the preseason. They are seeking their 10th win in their last 11 games. The Demon Deacons are coming off a desperately needed win against instate league foe N.C. State after three straight losses that included setbacks against Virginia and Louisiana by a combined four points. Wake Forest is aiming to end a 15-game skid in the series.

Key matchup

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik vs. Wake Forest’s pass defense. Klubnik is sixth among ACC passers with 1,219 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s cut down on his mistakes with just two interceptions in 143 attempts this season. This could be a potential mismatch with the Demon Deacons last in the league in passing yards given up at more than 291 a game.

Players to watch

Clemson: RB Phil Mafah has had three games with 100 yards or more this season and had found a rhythm behind the Tigers’ improved offensive line. He’s coming off a season high 154 yards in a 29-13 victory at Florida State.

Wake Forest: RB Demond Claiborne. Claiborne had what appeared to be a dislocated kneecap against Louisiana Tech, though trainers essentially reset it and he returned to have a 60-yard TD run before sitting out the rest of the way due to soreness. He followed that by running 20 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns to go with a TD catch in the N.C. State win.

Facts & figures

Clemson has won its past 15 games over Wake Forest. That also matches the 15-game series win streak the Tigers held from 1977-91. … The Demon Deacons haven’t beaten the Tigers since 2008, which was a game that led to the firing of coach Tommy Bowden and the promotion of Dabo Swinney as interim coach to start his long-running tenure that has included two national championships. … Last week, Clemson became the fourth team to win four straight games at Florida State, joining Florida, Houston and Miami. … Wake Forest’s offense is moving the effectively but the Demon Deacons rank 124th nationally in total defense (460.2 yards). … The teams played to double overtime in their last game in Winston-Salem, with Clemson taking a 51-45 win in 2022.

