Mateer has 5 TDs, Washington State becomes bowl eligible with 42-10 win over Hawaii

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — John Mateer threw for three first-half touchdowns and ran for two more in the second half to lead Washington State to a 42-10 win over Hawaii to become bowl eligible on Homecoming Saturday.

It was the third time this year Mateer was responsible for five touchdowns for the Cougars (6-1), who turned three turnovers into touchdowns and limited the Rainbow Warriors (2-5) to two field goal attempts and three points when they reached the red zone on their first two possessions.

After the missed field goal the Cougars went 75 yards with Mateer and Carlos Hernandez teaming up for a 32-yard touchdown, the first of Hernandez’s career for a 7-3 lead.

Mateer had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Mathers after a Bryson Lamb fumble recovery, and a 9-yarder to Kris Hutson after a Taariq Al-Uqdah interception for a 21-3 halftime lead.

Brayden Schager’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Hines on the first possession of the second half gave Hawaii life but the Cougars scored rushing touchdowns on their next three possessions. Mateer scored on 8- and 14-yard runs and Leo Pulalasi had a 3-yard score.

Mateer was 23-of-27 passing for 295 yards. Hutson was the top receiver with seven receptions for 90 yards.

Schager was 20 of 30 for 196.

