Louisville takes 2-game skid into ACC matchup at Virginia, which is seeking a 5-1 start

Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia (4-1, 2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by…

Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia (4-1, 2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 7.

Series record: Louisville, 7-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cardinals dropped out of the AP Top 25 after falling 34-27 at home to SMU, their second straight defeat. Virginia is seeking its first 5-1 start to a season since 2017 and is looking to win its first three ACC contests for the first time since 2007. Both teams have challenging second halves of their schedules, so this matchup could be pivotal for their postseason chances.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia’s pass defense has been shaky this season, and now the Cavaliers’ secondary is thin going into the game. Safety Antonio Clary, the team’s leading tackler, and cornerbacks Kempton Shine and Dre Walker are dealing with injuries, and nickel back Malcolm Greene has decided to redshirt and enter the transfer portal. Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, fourth in the ACC in yards passing per game, leads an aerial assault with big-play capabilities. The Cardinals average 9.3 yards per pass attempt, the second-best mark in the league, behind only Miami.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisville: WR Ja’Corey Brooks. The Alabama transfer has been the most dominant receiver in the ACC. He leads the league in receiving yards per game, touchdown receptions and yards per catch. His 86-yard touchdown reception vs. SMU is the longest pass play in the conference so far this year.

Virginia: LB Kam Robinson. The speedy sophomore had his biggest game of the season to date in the win over Boston College. He recorded eight tackles and a sack. Robinson, who can make plays sideline to sideline, missed the Maryland game on Sept. 14, the only game the Cavaliers have lost this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisville is seeking to avoid its second three-game losing streak in its last eight games. … Shough became the team’s first quarterback to throw multiple touchdown passes in five straight games since Lamar Jackson in 2017. … Virginia is looking for back-to-back home wins for the first time under coach Tony Elliott, who is in his third season with the program. The last time the Cavaliers won consecutive games at Scott Stadium was 2021. … After forcing only two turnovers through their first three games, the Cavaliers have come up with five takeaways the past two outings.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.