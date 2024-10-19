Lamb accounts for 3 TDs, leads Western Illinois over Tennessee Tech 37-21

MACOB, Ill. (AP) — Nathan Lamb threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Western Illinois to…

MACOB, Ill. (AP) — Nathan Lamb threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Western Illinois to a 37-21 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Lamb was 15-of-24 passing for 260 yards and added 90 yards rushing on 17 carries. His 27-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Henry opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, and his 7-yard TD pass to Cameren Smith made it 17-7 early in the second. Lamb’s 2-yard TD run stretched the advantage to 24-14.

Smith added a 3-yard touchdown run just before halftime to give Western Illinois (3-4, 2-1 Big South-OVC Association) a 31-14 lead. Smith finished with 85 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Dylan Laible completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Tennessee Tech (2-5, 2-2). Jalen Mitchell added 86 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown runs that included a 68-yarder early in the second quarter.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.