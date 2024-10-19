Jalon Daniels, Cobee Bryant lead Kansas past Houston 42-14 for first Big 12 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalon Daniels had three passing touchdowns, plus one on the ground, as Kansas broke a…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jalon Daniels had three passing touchdowns, plus one on the ground, as Kansas broke a five-game losing streak with a 42-14 victory over Houston on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game marked Kansas’ 112th Homecoming, though it wasn’t played in-state because of reconstruction of KU’s home stadium.

“We were able to put pressure on the quarterback,” Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said of the difference between Saturday’s game and the five previous games. “We were able to create a few turnovers and get some momentum.

“Offensively, we were able to take some shots and get the ball down the field.

“This team has been very fragile for a while, because we’ve been so close. For us to have a win of this margin is something we’ve been waiting for.”

Cobee Bryant tied a Kansas record, set by Bill Crank in 1958, with three interceptions.

“I was like, ‘Are you really throwing the ball to me?’,” Bryant said with a big smile on his face after the game. “He was just donating the ball to me.”

Daniels was 16-of-21 passing for 247 yards for Kansas (2-5, 1-3 Big 12).

“We probably played our best ball of the season, but I don’t think we’ve played to our fullest potential,” Daniels said. “I still think there’s a lot more to show.”

Donovan Smith went 15 of 24 through the air for 173 yards, with two touchdowns and three picks for Houston (2-5, 1-3 Big 12).

After a scoreless third quarter, Daniels’ 8-yard touchdown put Kansas up 35-14 early in the fourth. Devin Neal scored his second touchdown for Kansas’ final points.

Kansas scored touchdowns on its first four drives to assume control. The Jayhawks took the opening kickoff and marched on a 15-play drive that took nearly 9 minutes to take an early 7-0 lead. The Jayhawks converted a fourth-and-1 at the Houston 4-yard line before Daniels hit Jared Casey on a 2-yard touchdown pass.

“That nine-minute drive to start was about as good a start as we’ve had in a while,” Leipold said. “We were very methodical to start the game, especially after they deferred and gave us the football.”

On the first play following an interception by Bryant, Daniels hit Quentin Skinner with a 48-yard bomb to extend the lead.

“The Houston defense came out and tried to double team or triple team Luke Grimm a few times today,” Daniels said. “They were leaving a lot of one-on-ones with my other receivers. I’m always happy when one of my receivers gets to get out there and make a play.”

On its third drive, KU went 84 yards on six plays, capped by a 2-yard run by Neal.

Houston finally got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter when Smith hit Stacy Sneed on a screen and Sneed ran untouched for a 23-yard score.

Daniels’ third touchdown pass was a 3-yard strike to Casey to give Kansas a 28-7 lead. Smith hit Mekhi Mews on a 52-yard catch-and-run score right before halftime.

Houston: The Cougars’ first-half defense let them down. They came into the game third in the Big 12 in total yards allowed per game at 295.0, and they gave up 284 of their 467 total yards allowed in the first half.

Kansas: The Jayhawks badly needed this victory to reach a third straight bowl game for the first time in program history. With games against No. 17 Kansas State, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 13 BYU in the next three games, they can afford just one more loss and achieve bowl eligibility.

Houston: The Cougars will host Utah Oct. 26.

Kansas: The Jayhawks travel to in-state rival Kansas State Oct. 26.

