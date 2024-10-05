Jackson State builds big halftime lead and holds off Alabama A&M 45-38 behind Morgan’s 3 TD passes

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw three touchdown passes and Jackson State built a four-touchdown halftime lead and then…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw three touchdown passes and Jackson State built a four-touchdown halftime lead and then held off Alabama A&M for a 45-38 victory on Saturday night.

Jackson State led 38-10 at the break and Morgan’s third touchdown pass, a 58-yarder to Isaiah Spencer, made it 45-17 with 6:44 remaining in the third.

Xavier Lankford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to DJ Nelson and then connected with DeQuadrion Welch on a 12-yard score to pull Alabama A&M to 45-31 with 10:51 left. DJ Moffett’s 4-yard touchdown run capped a 95-yard drive for the Bulldogs with 2:46 to play.

In the final possession, Irv Mulligan ran three yards to convert on third-and-2 with 1:37 remaining to seal if for Jackson State.

Morgan completed 11 of 16 passes for 226 yards for Jackson State (4-2, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Mulligan added 86 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored twice. Joanes Fortilien made six catches for 83 yards with two touchdowns.

Lankford threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Alabama A&M (2-3, 0-1). He finished 21-of-42 passing for 245 yards. Donovan Eaglin added 88 yards on the ground for the Bulldogs.

