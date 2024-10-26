Hall runs for 259 yards, 4 TDs; Lindenwood holds of Western Illinois in back-and-forth game, 49-38

Steve Hall ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns to lead Lindenwood to a 49-38 victory over Western Illinois on…

Steve Hall ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns to lead Lindenwood to a 49-38 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Nate Glantz threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Darrin Fugitt to give Lindenwood the lead for good, 42-38, with 9:43 remaining.

Later in the fourth quarter, Nathan Lamb drove the Leathernecks 90 yards in seven plays and had first-and-goal from the Lindenwood 7. But a holding penalty and a Lamb fumble on the next play ended the drive.

Hall then broke loose on a 93-yard touchdown run on the next play, matching the program record for longest play on offensive. Hall scored from 9, 12 and 75 yards and finished with just 13 carries.

Glantz was 11-of-16 passing for 183 yards with two touchdown passes and had a 30-yard touchdown run for Lindenwood (4-5, 3-2 Big South-OVC Association).

Lamb completed 42 of 55 passes for a program-record 564 yards and five touchdowns to lead Western Illinois (3-5, 2-2). Matthew Henry made 15 catches for 226 yards that included a 14-yard touchdown. Elijah Aragon added nine receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Cameren Smith also caught two touchdown passes for the Leathernecks.

