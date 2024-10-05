Fedor kicks five FGs to help power Houston Christian past McNeese, 43-22

HOUSTON (AP) — Dillon Fedor kicked five field goals, the longest from 45 yards out, and Eli Brickhandler accounted for…

HOUSTON (AP) — Dillon Fedor kicked five field goals, the longest from 45 yards out, and Eli Brickhandler accounted for 297 totals yards as Houston Christian beat McNeese in its Southland Conference opener Saturday night.

The Huskies amassed 622 yards of offense and converted 10 of 17 third-down chances to even their record at 3-3.

Fodor opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive and added a 45-yarder midway through the first quarter. He hit twice from 29-yard out and added a 20-yard boot in the second half. AJ Wilson threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Valenzuela in the second quarter and Brickhandler hit Deuce McMillan from 59-yards out as Houston Christian built a 27-9 lead at intermission.

Brickhandler completed 7 of 20 pass attempts for 159 yards and carried 22 times for 138. Calvin Hill carried 13 times for 104 yards and Darryle Evans had 12 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Clifton McDowell started for the Cowboys, who had a three-game win streak coming into the contest, but he completed just 1 of 12 pass attempts for 36 yards with an interception. Freshman Kamden Sixkiller came on to complete 16 of 25 passes for 200 yards.

