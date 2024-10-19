Devon Dampier, Eli Sanders help New Mexico rally late to pull out 50-45 victory over Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Devon Dampier and Eli Sanders had touchdown runs in the final 3:53 to rally New Mexico…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Devon Dampier and Eli Sanders had touchdown runs in the final 3:53 to rally New Mexico to a 50-45 victory over Utah State on Saturday.

Sanders also had the first of three rushing scores — a 20-yarder — in the final quarter for New Mexico (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West Conference), which trailed 38-23 at one point in the second half.

After Sanders scored to get the Lobos within 38-36 with 10:18 remaining, Utah State (1-6, 0-3) answered with Herschel Turner’s 43-yard touchdown run for a nine-point advantage. Dampier ran it in from 5 yards out and Sanders added a 12-yard scoring run with 1:13 left to play to pull out the victory.

Dampier completed 17 of 27 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for New Mexico. His scoring tosses came in the second quarter — a 21-yarder to Javen Jacobs and a 14-yarder to Ryan Davis. Dampier also carried 15 times for 105 yards. Luke Wysong had 10 catches for 156 yards.

Spencer Petras finished with 360 yards on 32-for-47 passing with two touchdowns and an interception for the Aggies. He added a touchdown run. Rahsul Faison rushed 24 times for 79 yards and two scores. Jalen Royals hauled in 11 passes for 188 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown. Otto Tia had a 4-yard catch for a score.

