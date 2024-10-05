Crittendon throws 2 of his 3 TD passes to Mason, Samford beats VMI 27-3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Crittendon threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to E. Jai Mason, to help Samford…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Crittendon threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to E. Jai Mason, to help Samford beat VMI 27-3 on Saturday in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Crittendon completed 26 of 30 for 196 yards passing and his 5-yard touchdown pass to Mason late in the first quarter gave Samford (2-2) the lead for good at 7-3.

Brendan Jenkins caught an 18-yard touchdown pass that capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive on the first play of the second quarter and Forrest Taylor kicked a 31-yard field goal that gave the Bulldogs a 17-3 halftime lead.

Midnight Steward intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Crittendon to Mason with 4:36 left in the third quarter and Taylor made a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that capped the scoring.

VMI had 42 yards rushing on 31 carries and finished with 129 total yards. The Keydets were just 4 of 17 on third down.

VMI (0-5) is off to its worst start since the 2018 team lost its first eight games.

