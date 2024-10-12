Cravens, Morehead State defense stands tall closing out Presbyterian 14-7

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens threw for 212 yards and Morehead State beat Presbyterian 14-7 on Saturday. Nate Garnett…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens threw for 212 yards and Morehead State beat Presbyterian 14-7 on Saturday.

Nate Garnett gave the Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) a 7-0 lead with 1:53 left before halftime. Morehead State made it 14-0 with 13:21 left when Isaac Stopke ran it in from the 5 to end a three-play, 74-yard drive. The big play of the drive occurred when Cravens completed a 64-yard pass to Ryan Upp.

Presbyterian (2-5, 0-3) responded with a six-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Collin Hurst throwing a 23-yard touchdown to Jayden Pressey with 11:05 left.

On its last two drives, Presbyterian turned it over on downs after 15 plays then suffered a goal line interception when Jihad McCall intercepted Hurst.

Presbyterian had a 23-10 first down advantage and outgained the Eagles 273-252 in total yardage. Morehead State had 12 penalties for 110 yards. The Blue Hose’s cause, however, was hurt by three fumbles lost and two interceptions.

Morehead State leads the series 3-2.

___

AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.