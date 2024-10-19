Chandler Brayboy returns two kickoffs for touchdowns as Elon beats Albany, 30-14

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Brayboy became the first player in Elon history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns against…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Brayboy became the first player in Elon history to return two kickoffs for touchdowns against an FCS opponent, sparking the Phoenix to a 30-14 victory over Albany on Saturday afternoon.

After Jojo Uga scored from the 2 on the game’s opening drive to give the Great Danes a 7-0 lead, Brayboy returned the kickoff 94 yards to tie the game. He returned the third-quarter kickoff, following Albany’s second touchdown, 93 yards for the game’s final touchdown. In between he caught four passes for 55 yards to become the sixth player in Elon history to record 2,000 yards receiving.

TJ Thomas Jr. topped 100 yards rushing for the third time this season and scored a touchdown in his sixth straight game, putting the Phoenix (2-5, 1-2 Coastal Athletic Association) up 24-7 with an 8-yard run to start the third quarter, finishing with 138 yards on 19 carries.

Myles Burkett was 18-of-35 passing for 214 yards and a touchdown to lead Albany (3-4, 1-2) but the team managed just 20 yards rushing on 25 carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.