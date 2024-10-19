Bryson Daily stars as No. 23 Army beats East Carolina 45-28

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily rushed for a career-high five touchdowns and set Army’s single-season record for rushing…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily rushed for a career-high five touchdowns and set Army’s single-season record for rushing TDs, helping the No. 23 Black Knights beat East Carolina 45-28 on Saturday.

Daily had 171 yards on 31 carries in his sixth straight 100-yard rushing game. The senior, who also threw a touchdown pass, has 19 rushing TDs on the season. Mike Mayweather, Carlton Jones and Trent Steelman shared the previous record of 17.

“It’s an absolute testament to this offense that (coordinator) Cody Worley runs, the offensive line, the guys that block on the outside,” said Daily, who was 7-for-10 passing for a season-high 147 yards. “Two or three touchdowns today were walk-ins. I’m extremely lucky to be in the position I am.”

Daily showed off an impressive spin move on his first rushing TD against East Carolina, a 17-yarder in the second quarter.

“I get made fun of because I don’t have the juke moves like the other guys,” Daily said. “It was reactionary. I dropped my shoulder and his momentum made me spin.”

The Black Knights (7-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) extended the nation’s longest win streak to 11 games.

Army opened the scoring on Daily’s 13-yard touchdown pass to running back Miles Stewart. The Black Knights extended their lead to 24-0 at halftime on Daily touchdowns runs of 17 and 31 yards and Trey Gronotte’s 23-yard field goal.

East Carolina (3-4, 1-2) managed only 95 yards in the first half. But Katin Houser threw for three second-half touchdowns and finished with 282 yards passing.

Chase Sowell scored East Carolina’s first touchdown on a 53-yard reception in the third quarter. Sowell broke multiple tackles while taking a short pass all the way to the end zone.

“We got to start better that’s obvious,” East Carolina coach Mike Houston said. “We didn’t execute very well offensively in the first half and that put our defense in a bad spot.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: The Black Knights scored a touchdown on their first drive for the seventh straight game. Army’s defense set up the score, making a fourth-down stop on the game’s opening possession for the second straight week.

East Carolina: Houser struggled early on in his first start for the Pirates, completing three of his first seven passes for 9 yards. Houser showed signs of progress in the second half, throwing touchdown passes to Sowell, Anthony Smith and Winston Wright. He added a 1–yard TD run.

UP NEXT

Army: Has a bye week before hosting Air Force on Nov. 2.

East Carolina: Hosts Temple next Oct. 26.

