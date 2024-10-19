Bowling Green beats Kent State 27-6 for Golden Flashes’ nation-leading 16th straight loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Harold Fannin Jr. had a 171 yards receiving and…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Harold Fannin Jr. had a 171 yards receiving and Bowling Green defeated Kent State 27-6 on Saturday, as the Golden Flashes’ nation-leading losing streak reached 16.

Fannin broke his sixth school tight end record, finishing the game with 1,714 career yards receiving, surpassing Alex Bayer’s career record. Bayer is Fannin’s position coach.

Bazelak was 23-of-27 passing for 313 yards with TD connections of 50 yards to Malcolm Johnson Jr. and 7 yards to Jamal Johnson. Terion Stewart added 124 yards on 24 carries.

Bowling Green (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) led 20-6 at halftime, Kent State’s points coming on Will Hryszko field goals.

Tommy Ulatowski was just 7-of-27 passing for 78 yards and had two of the Golden Flashes’ (0-7, 0-3) three interceptions, all in the fourth quarter. Ky Thomas rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries.

