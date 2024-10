Bazelak, Stewart account for 3 TDs, lead Bowling Green over Toledo 41-26

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Terion Stewart ran for 99 yards and a score, and…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Terion Stewart ran for 99 yards and a score, and Bowling Green shut out Toledo in the fourth quarter for a 41-26 victory on Saturday.

Tucker Gleason’s 64-yard touchdown pass to Jerjuan Newton pulled Toledo to 29-26 lead with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter. Zach Long kicked field goals from 47 and 35 yards to stretch Bowling Green’s lead to 35-26 early in the fourth.

Toledo crossed midfield on the next possession before Jordan Oladokun intercepted a Gleason pass. The Rockets then couldn’t pick up a first down on their last two possessions.

Rahkeem Smith’s 19-yard touchdown run for the Falcons ended the scoring with 5:11 remaining.

Bazelak completed 17 of 27 passes for 171 yards. Harold Fannin Jr. had six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown for Bowling Green (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference).

Gleason was 30-of-45 passing for 320 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Toledo (5-3, 2-2). Gleason also scored on a 12-yard run in the second quarter. Newton finished with nine catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Vandeross III added 11 receptions for 106 yards.

