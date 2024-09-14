Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke is knocked out of game with Alabama on the opening series

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is bracing for the likelihood it will open Big Ten competition without starting quarterback Tyler…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is bracing for the likelihood it will open Big Ten competition without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Van Dyke was carted into the locker room after he got hurt on the opening drive of the Badgers’ 42-10 loss to No. 4 Alabama on Saturday. Van Dyke was on Wisconsin’s sideline walking with crutches with a brace on his right knee during the second half.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell didn’t have any definitive word after the game regarding the severity of Van Dyke’s injury.

“We’ll get a little more clarity hopefully here soon, get an MRI and things like that,” Fickell said. “I don’t think it looks real good for us, for him.”

If Van Dyke misses a significant period of time, Braedyn Locke likely would take over as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback. The Badgers have next week off before opening the Big Ten portion of their schedule Sept. 28 at No. 11 Southern California.

Locke stepped in for Van Dyke on Saturday and went 13 of 26 for 125 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to Will Pauling. He also fumbled twice, though Wisconsin recovered both times.

This is a familiar situation for Locke, who replaced an injured Tanner Mordecai midway through a loss to Iowa last year and started Wisconsin’s next three games before Mordecai’s return.

Locke completed 50% of his passes (76 of 152) last year for 777 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Locke’s three starts included a 25-21 victory at Illinois, a 24-10 home loss to Ohio State and a 20-14 loss at Indiana.

“I think I obviously learned a lot last year, just dealing with that scenariro already before,” Locke said. “I think just the experience helps, even though it was only 3 ½ games. I think that it helps you as a player. It helped me today. We didn’t get the result we wanted obviously, but I’ve learned how to prepare as a starter in the last two years being here.”

Van Dyke’s injury on a third-down keeper. He clutched his right knee at the end of the play and was taken into the injury tent on the sideline before going into the cart. He had his head in his hands as the cart headed toward the locker room.

Van Dyke had transferred to Wisconsin after an up-and-down career at Miami. He had been named the Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year in 2021, but he threw 12 interceptions last season while dealing with multiple injuries.

He won a preseason competition with Locke for Wisconsin’s starting job. Van Dyke completed 60.3% of his passes for 406 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions his first two games while leading the Badgers to a 28-14 victory over Western Michigan and a 27-13 triumph over South Dakota.

Van Dyke had completed his first five passes for 16 yards against Alabama before getting injured.

“I can’t say exactly what has happened just yet to him, but it’s a gut punch,” Fickell said. But that’s when you find out what the rest of the crew’s made of. We’re going to find out.”

