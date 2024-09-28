Tristan Matthews’ late field goal lifts Central Michigan over San Diego State 22-21

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Tristan Mattson kicked three field goals, including a 46-yarder with 5 seconds remaining, to rally…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Tristan Mattson kicked three field goals, including a 46-yarder with 5 seconds remaining, to rally Central Michigan to a 22-21 victory over San Diego State on Saturday.

Mattson’s game-winning kick came after Joe Labas directed a 15-play, 52-yard drive in the final two minutes.

Labas’ 8-yard scoring toss to Marion Lukes and Mattson’s 25-yard field goal helped Central Michigan (3-2) take a 10-7 lead after one quarter.

Danny O’Neil and Jude Wolfe teamed up for 5- and 26-yard touchdowns in the second quarter and San Diego State (1-3) took a 21-13 lead into halftime.

Labas completed 27 of 43 passes for 275 yards with one interception for the Chippewas. B.J. Harris had a 1-yard touchdown run at the end of a 15-play, 77-yard drive in the third quarter but the two-point conversion failed and the Chippewas trailed 21-19 heading to the fourth.

O’Neil totaled 246 yards on 14-for-23 passing for the Aztecs. Marquez Cooper rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. Louis Brown IV caught eight passes for 149 yards.

