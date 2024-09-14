South Dakota State subdues DII-level Augustana 24-3 in first meeting in two decades

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Amar Johnson ran for 126 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown and top-ranked FCS…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Amar Johnson ran for 126 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown and top-ranked FCS South Dakota State beat Augustana 24-3 on Saturday.

The Vikings, from Sioux Falls, S.D., entered ranked No. 18 at the Division II level and took a 3-0 lead on its first drive of the game on a 32-yard field goal from Jake Pecina.

South Dakota State (2-1) responded with a three-minute, six-play, 60-yard drive capped by Mark Gronowski nine-yard run. Johnson had a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and Gronowsku had a 1-yard plunge midway through the third.

It was the first meeting between the two teams since 2004 in a series that dates back to 1931.

The two programs were once longtime members of the North Central Conference until the Jackrabbits moved to FCS Division I in 2004.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.