South Carolina looking for first 3-0 start in 12 years against No. 16 LSU

No. 16 LSU (1-1, 0-0 SEC) at South Carolina (2-0, 1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ABC) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

No. 16 LSU (1-1, 0-0 SEC) at South Carolina (2-0, 1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: LSU by 7.

Series record: LSU leads 19-2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

First place very early in the Southeastern Conference race. The Gamecocks are the only 1-0 team in the league after beating Kentucky 31-6 and showing they might have a little bit more in the tank than some expected. LSU has already lost an opening-week showdown with No. 11 Southern Cal and could probably not afford another early defeat and still reach the College Football Playoff.

KEY MATCHUP: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier vs. South Carolina’s defensive front. The Gamecocks, fueled by Georgia Tech transfer Kyle Kennard and freshman Dylan Stewart have wracked 10 sacks through two games and will need to keep the pressure on Nussmeier, who has thrown for more than 300 yards in both games so far, along with an SEC-best eight touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU: WR Kyren Lacy is tied for the national lead with four touchdown receptions. He’s got 12 catches for 159 yards and appears like the Tigers’ latest game-breaking receiver in the mold of Ja’Marr Chase, Malik Nabors and Brian Thomas Jr.

South Carolina: Edge rusher Dylan Stewart has made a quick impact as a true freshman with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and continually breaking through the offensive line to pressure the quarterback. With Stewart up front, the Gamecocks held Kentucky to 44 yards passing last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is LSU’s first visit to Columbia since 2008. … The Gamecocks have only won twice in 22 meetings with LSU, in 1930 and in 1994. They’ve lost their past seven in the series. … The LSU offensive line has combined for 110 starts, led by All-American left tackle William Campbell with 28. … South Carolina is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2012 when it went 6-0 and finished 11-2. … Nussmeier has thrown for 300-plus yards in each of his three starts, against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Southern Cal and Nicholls. … South Carolina has 38 players who are fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-year seniors, second most in the country to Eastern Michigan’s 39. … ESPN College GameDay is on campus at South Carolina for the first time since 2014.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.