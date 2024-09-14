QB Rostberg runs for 3 TDs to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota to 24-14 victory over D-II Black Hills State

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Quarterback Michael Rostberg ran for three touchdowns to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota to a 24-14 victory…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Quarterback Michael Rostberg ran for three touchdowns to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota to a 24-14 victory over Black Hills State on Saturday.

Rostberg scored twice from the 1 in the second quarter, sandwiched between a pair of Luke Duby touchdown passes for Black Hills State, and St. Thomas (1-2) led 17-14 at halftime. Rostberg led a 10-play, 59-yard drive, capped by his 23-yard touchdown run, with 47 seconds left in the game.

Rostberg was 7-of-22 passing for 72 yards. He finished with 15 yards on seven carries. Joseph Koch added 95 yards on 18 carries for the Tommies.

Duby completed 17 of 36 passes for 160 yards and threw two interceptions for the Division-II Yellow Jackets. TJ Chukwurah and Cameron Goods each caught a touchdown pass, with Goods’ score a 63-yarder.

