Presto’s Picks: Maryland, Virginia, Navy dive early into conference waters

It’s long been said (including by Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer) that a college football team improves the most from week one to week two (especially with there being no preseason games).

It’s more of a challenge for schools to begin this early in conference play when just one game has been played to shake out any bugs in the system. Three local FBS schools do just that, with Maryland meeting Michigan State, Navy taking on Temple and Virginia visiting Wake Forest.

It’ll be quite a step up as the Cavaliers and Midshipmen met FCS schools in week one while the Terps tangled with a UConn team that’s posted four double-digit loss seasons in the last 10 years.

And while wins by any of these schools won’t have anyone going to sleep with visions of playing in their respective conference championship games, an early loss in league play to schools that won four (Spartans and Demon Deacons) or three (Owls) last year will swiftly downgrade expectations.

It might even — dare I say — force each of these schools to focus on “counting to six” wins and bowl eligibility. Beware when diving into the conference pool.

Maryland (1-0) vs Michigan State (1-0), 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

The Terps are 3-6 against the Spartans since joining the conference, with all nine meetings hitting the under (43.5 this year for those curious), and this MSU team has the under written all over it after managing just 16 points but posting seven sacks and two takeaways in its win over FAU.

Lost in the shuffle last week in the 50-point showing against UConn was a Terrapin defense that kept the Huskies out of the red zone for the first two and half quarters. Meanwhile, the Terps’ revamped offensive line (five new starters) didn’t allow a sack in the opener, despite UConn mixing up fronts all afternoon. How will they fare in their first test against a Big Ten front?

Presto’s Pick: Terrapins triumph, 24-14.

Navy (1-0) vs Temple (0-1), 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Both programs are looking to turn around recent misfortunes as neither has posted a winning record since the pandemic. But while the Midshipmen are 14-17 in conference play over the last four years, the Owls are 4-27 in the AAC. One of those wins came last fall in Philly against the Mids, a 32-18 win in which quarterback E.J. Warner (Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s son) threw for a season-high 402 yards. That may have been Warner’s ticket to Rice, as he transferred to the Owls in the offseason.

Enter Forrest Brock (not to be confused with Brock Forrest), who threw two interceptions while getting sacked six times in the opener by No. 16 Oklahoma. Perhaps he’s a still a little shellshocked from the Sooners game? After scoring 49 points against an FCS school, this week will be a better gage of how productive the new Navy offense will be.

Presto’s Pick: Midshipmen edge the Owls, 28-13.

Virginia Tech (0-1) vs Marshall (1-0), 4:15 p.m., CW Network

The Hokies have won their last eight home openers — but lost to the Thundering Herd by seven last year on the road. If there is one thing that’s not been awesome during the Brent Pry tenure, it’s close games as last weekend’s defeat at Vanderbilt drops the team to 1-8 in one-score affairs.

Meanwhile, Marshall’s issue lately has been the road: since upsetting No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend two years ago, Marshall’s 4-7 away from campus, including 1-5 last fall. And the Herd still might be trying to sort out its quarterback carousel: North Texas transfer Stone Earle and Tulsa transfer Braylin Braxton each threw two touchdown passes in Marshall’s opener against FCS Stony Brook. The third option at QB will make you feel old: sophomore Cole Pennington (yes, Chad Pennington’s son).

Presto’s Pick: Hokies handle the Herd, 34-20.

James Madison (1-0) vs Gardner-Webb (0-1), 6 p.m., ESPN+

The Dukes have dominated the first month of the season with their last September loss coming in 2018 (at NC State: the 2019 season-opening defeat at West Virginia was Aug. 31). They have also handled home field advantage well, going 10-2 in Harrisonburg since moving up to the FBS.

This week they play a Runnin’ Bulldogs team that’s made consecutive FCS Tournaments, but one that also coughed up ten points in the fourth quarter in their week one loss at home to Wofford (Terriers are 6-27 the last three years).

Presto’s Pick: JMU gets another W, 45-6.

Virginia (1-0) at Wake Forest (1-0), 7 p.m., ESPN2

“Every dog has its day” takes a different meaning in this series, as the underdog has won six of the last nine games between the two schools (covering eight times). Wake is trying to bounce back from its first season without a bowl since 2015 and while transfer (Boise State and Louisiana Tech) quarterback Hank Bachmeier is playing with the wisdom a sixth year senior should have, homegrown junior running back Demond Claiborne is the guy to watch (135 yards rushing in the win over North Carolina A&T).

Kippy and Buffy know the wine to watch for September ACC games is good pinot noir, and they head to Winston-Salem for just the fourth time since divisional play began 20 years ago. That was also the year Kippy and Buffy first fell for Oregon pinot noirs, and while Ponzi changed their lives they are bringing a recent discovery to Winston-Salem: the Brick House 2021 Pinot Noir.

“A wine with poise and presence, this Pinot is elegantly complex,” writes Wine Spectator. “With fresh cherry and raspberry flavors that have accents of tea and rose petal that glide on a long, polished finish.”

Presto’s Pick: Cavaliers show just enough polish to finish ahead, 33-30.

Howard humbles Mercyhurst, Georgetown mauls Marist, Richmond beats Wofford, William & Mary loses at Coastal Carolina, Towson tumbles to Morgan State.

Last Week: 7-2.

