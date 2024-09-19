Oklahoma State hosts Big 12 newcomer Utah in early conference showdown

No. 12 Utah (3-0) at No. 14 Oklahoma State (3-0), Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (FOX) BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma…

No. 12 Utah (3-0) at No. 14 Oklahoma State (3-0), Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma State by 1 1/2.

Series record: Utah leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner will establish itself as an early favorite to reach the conference title game. Utah is playing in its first Big 12 game after leaving the Pac-12. Oklahoma State returned 21 of 22 starters from a team that has played in two of the last three conference championship games. The Utes are expected to get star quarterback Cam Rising back from injury. Quarterback Alan Bowman and running back Ollie Gordon II lead an Oklahoma State offense that averages 42.7 points per game.

KEY MATCHUP

Ollie Gordon II vs. Utah’s interior defense. Gordon, last season’s Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s best running back and a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, has rushed 34 times for just 90 yards, (2.6 yards per carry) in the last two games. Utah isn’t fooled. “It’s going to have to be a concerted effort by the whole front seven to gang tackle and wrap up,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ”He’s got all our respect and all our attention.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: QB Cam Rising. The 25-year-old is expected to play after injuring his right hand in a Week 2 win over Baylor and sitting out last week’s game vs. Utah State. Rising missed all of last season with a knee injury but returned and threw five touchdown passes in the Utes’ season-opening win over Southern Utah.

Oklahoma State: QB Alan Bowman. The 24-year-old tied a career high with five touchdown passes in the Cowboys’ 45-10 win over Tulsa and was named the Walter Camp Player of the Week. He has taken advantage of defenses focused on stopping Gordon by throwing for 967 yards so far. He has a host of talented receivers, including junior De’Zhaun Stribling, who shattered his career high with 174 receiving yards against the Golden Hurricane.

FACTS & FIGURES

Whittingham and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy are coaching in their 20th seasons at their respective schools. Gundy is 169-79 and Whittingham is 165-79. … Rising and Bowman are in their seventh year of eligibility. … Former OSU quarterback Brandon Weeden will be inducted into the Cowboys Hall of Honor this weekend. He passed for 9,260 yards and 75 touchdowns in his career, finishing with a record of 23-3.

