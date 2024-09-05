No. 21 Hawkeyes will put their offense to the test against Iowa State in the annual CyHawk Game

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa by 3. Series record:…

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa by 3.

Series record: Iowa leads 47-23.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The CyHawk Game doesn’t make or break a season. It’s all about state bragging rights. It’s also an early measuring-stick game for teams that won openers against FCS opponents. The Iowa offense, under new coordinator Tim Lester, got rolling in the second half against Illinois State. Now it goes against a defense that has set the standard in the Big 12 the last five years. The Cyclones managed only 21 points against North Dakota and will face a defense allowing just 16.6 points per game since 2016, second only to Georgia (16.1 ppg).

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State QB Rocco Becht vs. Iowa secondary. The Cyclones have rushed for over 100 yards against Iowa just once since 2018, so Becht will need to be his usual efficient self. Becht was the top freshman passer in the Big 12 a year ago, and he was a solid 20 for 26 for 267 yards and two TDs in the opener. The Hawkeyes’ secondary has a combined 70 starts and features one of the nation’s top defensive backs in Sebastian Castro.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: WR Jaylin Noel will need to play a major role for the Cyclones win. He caught eight balls for 135 yards last week and has a reception in 33 straight games, the fourth-longest streak in the country.

Iowa: WR Reece Vander Zee was a revelation in his first college game with five catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns and could establish himself as a favorite target for Cade McNamara. He’s the first Iowa true freshman with a receiving touchdown in an opener since 2006.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Hawkeyes have won seven of eight against Iowa State. Their loss was a 10-7 defeat in Iowa City in 2021. … The teams did not meet between 1935-76 or in 2020. The teams played 43 straight seasons from 1977-2019. … The Cyclones have held Iowa to a combined 16 second-half points over the last three meetings. … Iowa tight ends combined for 10 catches and 119 yards against Illinois State, led by Luke Lachey’s six for 63. … ISU center Jarrod Hufford has started 34 games on the offensive line, with at least one at tackle, guard and center.

