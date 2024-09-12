No. 15 Oklahoma faces dangerous Group of Five opponent in Tulane

Tulane (1-1) at No. 15 Oklahoma (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 13 1/2.…

Tulane (1-1) at No. 15 Oklahoma (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oklahoma by 13 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oklahoma struggled to beat Houston last week despite being a heavy favorite. Now, the Sooners face a Tulane squad that led Kansas State at halftime last week before losing by just seven points. The Sooners need to win before the team heads into Southeastern Conference play. Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has shown promise but has struggled behind an offensive line hampered by injuries. Tulane nearly got a signature win last week and would love to get one against the Sooners. The Green Wave lost 40-35 in Norman in 2021.

KEY MATCHUP

Tulane QB Darian Mensah vs. Oklahoma pass rush. Mensah passed for 342 yards against Kansas State. Oklahoma ranks eighth nationally with four sacks per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulane: WR Mario Williams. He started his career at Oklahoma, then went to USC before landing at Tulane. He has 10 catches for 252 yards in two games this season. He had six catches for 128 yards against Kansas State last week and has 1,568 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns in his career.

Oklahoma: DT Gracen Halton. He was named the SEC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week after tallying a critical safety late against Houston. He leads the team with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss this season. He has spearheaded a defense that has allowed just 15 points in two games.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Sooners were held to 249 yards against Houston. … Oklahoma has a 100% scoring rate in the red zone this season. … Tulane outgained Kansas State 491 yards to 396. … Oklahoma is tied for the national lead with eight takeaways. … Oklahoma has won 47 straight non-conference games against unranked teams. … Tulane has won a school-record 10 consecutive road games, the third-longest streak nationally. … Tulane’s Makhi Hughes ran for 128 yards against Kansas State. He’s rushed for at least 100 yards in eight of his past 12 games.

