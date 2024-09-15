New QB Jack Lausch leads Northwestern past Eastern Illinois 31-7

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — New quarterback Jack Lausch got rolling after a slow start, passing for 227 yards and tossing…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) —

New quarterback Jack Lausch got rolling after a slow start, passing for 227 yards and tossing his first two collegiate touchdowns, and Northwestern pulled away Eastern Illinois 31-7 on Saturday night at Martin Stadium.

Lausch, a Chicago native and red-shirt sophomore, finished with 20 of 31 passing after connecting on only four of his first 13 throws. He hit A.J Henning with 3-yard toss late in the third quarter for Northwestern’s first passing TD this season, then found Marshall Lang with a 9-yard pass midway through the fourth.

Lausch also rushed for 62 yards, all in the first half.

“It was so much fun to go out and just compete with my teammates,” Lausch said. “Just to go out and have some fun with those guys and get a win and find some production in the second half was awesome, man.”

Joseph Himon II ran for a touchdown to put Northwestern (2-1) ahead, 14-7, with 14 seconds left in the first half on a quick drive engineered by Lausch after a blocked Eastern Illinois field goal attempt.

That 98-second, eight-play, 80-yard push helped Lausch focus, Wildcats coach David Braun said.

“It think you just saw in the first half a first-time starter, you know, just a little amped up, maybe aiming the ball a little bit,” Braun said. “I think that two-minute drill kind of allowed Jack to get into rhythm, just be reacting, trusting his instincts.”

Cam Porter rushed for 77 yards and his third TD of the season. Jack Olsen booted a 46-yard field goal as Northwestern dominated in total yards, 450 to 207.

Eastern Illinois’ quarterback Pierce Holley hit Eli Mirza with a 13-yard TD pass in the second quarter. Holley finished with 167 yards on 17-for-31 passing, but threw his fourth interception, a costly pick to Devin Turner in the third quarter that led to Henning’s score.

The Wildcats (2-1) bounced back from a 26-20 double-overtime loss to Duke last week behind Lausch, a Chicago Catholic League product. He got the nod from Braun after Mike Wright, a transfer from Mississippi State, struggled in in Northwestern’s first two games with 334 passing yards, no TD passes and an interception.

Lausch previously played in 10 games over two seasons and threw for 78 yards with no passing touchdowns and an interception.

Eastern Illinois (1-2) dropped to 0-11 against Big Ten opponents and 0-3 against Northwestern.

Northwestern led 14-7 at the half, cashing in for a go-ahead touchdown on Himon’s 32-yard dash with 14 seconds left.

The drive was set up after Najee Story blocked Drew Schiller’s 36-yard field goal attempt. Lausch went 5 for 7 in the run.

“I think the biggest thing was just taking a breath, slowing down my feet and and just trusting my reads down-field,” Lausch said. “I think early, my feet were a little crazy. I had guys open I was kind of passing up.”

The Wildcats finished with 203 rushing yards while limiting the Panthers to 40.

“I thought we were able to throw early on first down and loosen them up,” Eastern Illinois coach Chris Wilkerson said. “But we just didn’t create enough with the running game and you have to credit Northwestern for that.”

Porter dashed in from the 1-yard line with 1:22 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. Lausch was lined up under center to create a deception, but the snap went directly to Porter who sliced in for his third touchdown this season.

Holley and Eastern Illinois stormed back with a 12-play, 75-yard drive to tie it. A wide-open Mirza pulled in a 13-yard pass at the right edge of the end zone 4:23 into the second quarter for his first touchdown.

Olsen hit a 46-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 17-7. Northwestern upped it to 24-7 with 2:39 left in the third quarter on Henning’s first TD. Lang’s score at 4:08 of the fourth sealed it.

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers rebounded from an opening 45-0 blowout at Illinois to beat Indiana State 27-20 last week. They seemed to be in this one until Northwestern wrested away the momentum with the late first-half drive and Holley was picked in the third quarter.

Northwestern: Expect Lausch to continue behind center next week when the Wildcats open Big Ten play at Washington next week. Meanwhile, Northwestern’s defense seems to be gelling. WR Frank Covey IV suffered a lower-body injury early against Eastern Illinois, however, and didn’t return.

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers play at Illinois State next Saturday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats open Big Ten play next Saturday at Washington (2-1). The Huskies suffered their first lost of the season on Saturday, falling to rival Washington State 24-19 at Lumen Field.

