Mississippi State hosts unbeaten Toledo, seeks to rebound from a loss at Arizona State

Toledo (2-0) at Mississippi State (1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Mississippi State by 13.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Toledo seeks its first 3-0 start since 2017 and just its second win in six meetings against the SEC. The Rockets beat Arkansas 16-12 in 2015. Mississippi State looks to rebound from a 30-23 loss at Arizona State after trailing 30-3 in the third quarter. It’s the Bulldogs’ final non-conference tune-up before opening SEC play against Florida next week.

KEY MATCHUP

Toledo is tied for 18th nationally in scoring at 43.5 points per game, tops in the Mid-American Conference. Toledo QB Tucker Gleason has thrown for six touchdowns (tied for sixth in FBS) without an interception, helping offset a 49% completion rate. Mississippi State has room to improve after yielding Arizona State 30 points by the third quarter before shutting down the Sun Devils and providing the Bulldogs an opportunity to rally before falling short. They still allowed 415 yards and rank 14th in SEC total defense at 355 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toledo junior safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren posted a career-high 14 tackles against UMass and is tied for second in the MAC with 21 stops. He’s tied for 15th in FBS, with last week’s performance including a sack and pass breakup.

Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen has completed 69% of his throws for 515 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. He has attempted 99 consecutive passes without an interception dating to Nov. 11, 2023 while with Baylor. His 80-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Coleman Jr. at ASU is the third longest among Power 4 conferences and sixth longest in FBS this season. Shapen ranks fifth in SEC pass efficiency (193.25).

FACTS & FIGURES

Toledo is among 12 FBS teams without a turnover and is tied for eighth with a plus-4 margin. … Rockets receiver Junior Vandeross had 115 yards last week, his third career 100-yard game. He has 152 total yards and two scores. … Senior Jerjuan Newton became Toledo’s 14th receiver with 2,000 career yards after totaling 40 against UMass. … Coleman has nine receptions for 191 yards (95.5 per game) and two touchdowns. … The Bulldogs are the SEC’s least penalized team with seven flags for just 50 yards.

