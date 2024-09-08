Milroe, No. 4 Alabama pull away in 4th to beat heavy underdog South Florida 42-16

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe and Alabama were locked in a surprising struggle for 50 minutes. The fun began…

Milroe ran for two touchdowns and threw for a pair of fourth-quarter scores to help the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide ultimately pull away to beat South Florida 42-16 on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) couldn’t produce any breathing room against the Bulls (1-1) before exploding for 28 points in the final 10 minutes. It had turned into a surprising test for new coach Kalen DeBoer, whose team came in as 30-point favorites and didn’t come to life offensively until late.

“In the fourth quarter, staying away from the penalties and turnovers, it’s amazing what can happen,” DeBoer said.

Alabama lost three second-half fumbles and had an array of penalties, entering the fourth up just 14-13. Then Milroe had touchdown passes of 16 yards to Kobe Prentiss and 43 yards to Ryan Williams. Jamarion Miller added a 56-yard touchdown run and Justice Haynes had a 29-yarder in the final 2:30.

Miller finished with 140 yards rushing.

The Bulls bedeviled Alabama’s offense much of the way for the second straight year, this time with Milroe on the field. The Tide quarterback was benched for last year’s game, which was tied at the half before Alabama won 17-3.

Milroe led Alabama to 10 straight wins and a Southeastern Conference championship after that.

“This isn’t a wakeup call or nothing like that,” DeBoer said. “It’s nothing like that. It’s just keep raising the standard. I think this game last year was an important one that propelled them last year and it may be the same this year. That’s my hope.”

Milroe completed 17 of 27 passes for 199 yards but was sacked four times and lost a fumble from under center at the South Florida 2 in the second half.

Milroe’s first TD pass gave the Tide a 21-13 lead. The Bulls answered with John Collins’ third field goal on a drive propelled by Nay’Quan Wright’s two 19-yard runs and a targeting penalty against Justin Jefferson.

“We did for three and half quarters exactly what we needed to do defensively,” South Florida coach Alex Golesh said.

Milroe hit the freshman Williams, who spun away from a defender and scampered into the end zone for his third touchdown of 40-plus yards in two college games.

“Just to see the guys have tremendous grit and pull out a win like that, it just shows the toughness and the want-to,” Milroe said.

Alabama lost two fumbles in its own territory in the first 4:05 of the second half, and Milroe later lost another.

His South Florida counterpart Byrum Brown passed for 103 yards and ran 23 times for another 108.

“That’s where we are as a program,” Golesh said. “That’s the last step of our growth is to go finish that game.”

Key takeaway

South Florida: Put on a mostly competitive show in front of the biggest crowd (officially 100,077) to attend a Bulls game. Could have made it even closer but produced no points on two straight possessions near midfield to open the second half.

Alabama: The second game of DeBoer’s tenure was nowhere near as pristine as the debut, a 63-0 win over Western Kentucky. It included 13 penalties for 120 yards, plus the turnovers.

Offensive line struggles

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor missed his second straight game with a left shoulder injury. Tyler Booker moved over from left guard and was replaced by backup right guard Geno VanDeMark. VanDeMark and right tackle Wilkin Formby were called for a combined five holding penalties by halftime, with both having a flag negate touchdowns. One of those against Formby didn’t count on the stats for off-setting penalties, but he drew another flag in the second half.

Fourth-quarter surge

Alabama had 183 total yards in the first three quarters and 210 in the final one. The fourth-quarter scoring drives took four plays, three plays, two plays and finally just one.

Poll implications

Alabama seems likely to stay put in the rankings, especially after the late surge extended it to a more impressive final margin.

Up next

South Florida: At Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Alabama: At Wisconsin on Saturday.

