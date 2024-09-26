Micah Bernard emerging as a playmaker as No. 10 Utah takes on Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Micah Bernard is doing all the right things to cement himself as Utah’s lead running…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Micah Bernard is doing all the right things to cement himself as Utah’s lead running back.

After missing 11 games last season with an eye injury, Bernard has played a pivotal role in helping the No. 10 Utes (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) stay undefeated heading into Saturday’s late-night clash with Arizona. The senior piled up a career-best 182 yards on a career-high 25 carries in the Utes’ 22-19 win over Oklahoma State a week earlier. He’s the first Utah player since Ty Jordan in 2020 to reel off three consecutive 100-yard games.

It’s a satisfying step forward for Bernard, who briefly entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season before having a change of heart and returning to the Utes. He credits his offensive line for enabling his breakout performances.

“They do a great job of opening holes and make sure I can find a little sliver to get through,” Bernard said. “I watched the film, and they did a great job of staying on guys. Opened up small slivers and I’m just finding them.”

Bernard is providing critical yards and making big plays to keep the offense going while Cam Rising has been sidelined with an injury to his throwing hand. He leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally with 456 total rushing yards, while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

“When we needed him, he was there and answered the bell every single time,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “He’s a big time back.”

Bernard could be poised to have another highly productive game against Arizona. The Utes are seeking to avenge a 42-18 loss at the hands of the Wildcats last season and seem poised to feast on a vulnerable rush defense.

Arizona (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) lost to Kansas State 31-7 two weeks ago after surrendering 235 yards on the ground. The Wildcats are allowing 222.5 rushing yards per game against FBS opponents thus far.

Defensive struggles against Kansas State were compounded by an inability to finish drives on offense. Arizona scored on its opening drive and then punted or turned the ball over on downs on seven of its final eight drives. Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 268 yards in the game, but Arizona generated a season-low 56 rushing yards.

Finding consistency is the primary concern heading into another tough road environment.

“We don’t want to be a team that’s always riding the roller coaster of emotion,” Arizona coach Brent Brennan said. “We need to be able to do the work, dive into our process week in and week out. That gives us a chance to play good football on the weekend.”

Will Cam Rising return to play?

Whittingham’s decision to give Isaac Wilson his second career start against Oklahoma State came right down to the wire. Rising tossed a few passes during warmups ahead of kickoff. Ultimately, Whittingham decided to send out Wilson. The true freshman ended up throwing for 207 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Cowboys.

Rising did not play for a second consecutive game largely because the injury to his throwing hand still negatively affected his passes before the game.

“Not enough velocity on the ball — plain and simple,” Whittingham said. “(Rising was) just not able to spin it like he needs to. Just didn’t have that zip on the ball.”

Whittingham said Rising had been cleared to play against Oklahoma State by the team’s medical staff, but did not say if the seventh-year senior will return to action on Saturday.

Arizona looks to increase tight end usage

Through four games, tight ends Keyan Burnett, Tyler Powell, and Sam Olson have combined for seven total receptions. Burnett is leading the way with 49 yards on three catches. Tight end usage has dropped steeply from last season when Tanner McLachlan was Arizona’s No. 3 receiver with 528 yards and four touchdowns on 45 catches.

Brennan said he’d like to see tight ends become a bigger playmaking factor in the Arizona offense going forward.

“In our previous life, we’ve always been a heavy tight end pass game football team and so we definitely want to get those guys more involved,” Brennan said.

Utah leads Big 12 in sacks

Opposing quarterbacks are operating in a pressure cooker against Utah’s defense. Through four games, the Utes top the Big 12 with 3.0 sacks per game.

Van Fillinger is setting the pace up front for Utah with a league leading 5.5 sacks. Fillinger has already matched his single-season career high only four games into the season. He registered 5.5 sacks as a freshman in 2021 and tallied 5.0 sacks in 2022 before missing the final six games with a season-ending injury.

