Legacy of Mike Leach meets on the field as Washington State hosts Texas Tech

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Texas Tech (1-0) at Washington State (1-0), Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Washington State by 2 1/2.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A pair of high-scoring offenses meet on the Palouse in a late-night showdown. Washington State reached the 70-point plateau for the first time since 1997 in its 70-30 win over Portland State in the opener. Texas Tech needed overtime to dispatch FCS Abilene Christian 52-51 in its opener. More than the actual game is the undertones of a matchup between two teams that were previously coached by the late Mike Leach.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown in the opener, and will face a Washington State defense that surrendered 215 yards rushing to Portland State. Brooks posted his 13th career 100-yard game in the opener and could leave Tech as the school’s all-time leader in yards rushing. But Brooks was listed as questionable on the Red Raiders injury report this week leaving his availability in doubt against a Washington State defense that gave up 150.8 yards per game on the ground last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: WR Josh Kelly had 61 catches for 923 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Washington State. But he was one of the few players the Cougars lost to the transfer portal and Kelly made a quick impression on the Red Raiders with 156 yards receiving in the opener.

Washington State: QB John Mateer looked every bit capable of being Cam Ward’s replacement for the Cougars. Mateer struggled to start, but quickly rebounded to throw for 352 yards and five touchdowns on just 11 completions. Mateer also brings the running element to the Cougars offense and had a 40-yard TD run in the opener.

FACTS & FIGURES

First meeting between the schools since 1964. … Leach is among five people that will be inducted into the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. … Texas Tech was the only team in the country to have a 300-yard passer (Behren Morton), 150-yard rusher (Brooks) and 150-yard receiver (Kelly) in Week 1. … Washington State freshman RB Wayshawn Parker had a 54-yard touchdown run and a 52-yard touchdown catch in the opener. It was the longest TD run for the Cougars since 2021.

