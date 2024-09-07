King throw 4 TDs in ETSU blowout win over D-II UVA Wise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen King threw four touchdown passes and East Tennessee State beat Division II-affiliate Virginia Wise…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen King threw four touchdown passes and East Tennessee State beat Division II-affiliate Virginia Wise 61-0 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers (1-1) outgained Virginia Wise 614-113 in total yards.

King threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Cameron Lewis, connected with Ephraim Floyd from 9 yards out, found AJ Johnson from the 8, and Xavier Gaillardetz for a 37-yard score.

Jake Corkren threw for 59 yards for the Cavaliers.

The Bucs have never lost a home opener since moving into their new home field in 2017 (8-0). One of those victories to open a home slate came against UVA Wise in 2021 where the Bucs won 45-14.

