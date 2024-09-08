Humphrey, Jones lead Montana State rushing attacking in 41-24 win over Maine

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey ran for 110 yards on just four carries and reached the end zone twice,…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey ran for 110 yards on just four carries and reached the end zone twice, and third-ranked FCS Montana State took control in the first half and beat Maine 41-24 on Saturday night.

Humphrey’s 79-yard scoring run served as the game’s first points, occurring a little under four minutes in. With 8:33 left before the end of the first, Adam Jones went a 40-yard scoring jaunt that made it 14-0.

Tommy Mellott threw a 4-yard touchdown to Ryan Lonergan with 4:39 left in the first. Humphrey and Jones added scoring runs of 6 and 19 respectively to extend the lead to 35-0. The Black Bears got on the board when Carter Peevy threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Montigo Moss with 3:15 left before intermission.

Jones finished with 63 yards rushing on four carries and had two touchdowns for Montana State (3-0).

For Maine (1-1), Peevy threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.