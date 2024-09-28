Gilliam kicks 4 field goals and Alabama State defeats Bethune-Cookman 26-21

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Gilliam kicked four field goals and Alabama State held on to edge Bethune-Cookman 26-21…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Gilliam kicked four field goals and Alabama State held on to edge Bethune-Cookman 26-21 on Saturday in the Southwest Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

After kicks from 49, 28 and 37 yards, Gilliam connected from 23 yards to make it 26-7 with 11:29 to play.

The Hornets (2-2) led 10-0 when Ajai Harrell scored on a 1-yard plunge and 23-7 when he caught a 4-yard pass from Zach Sims.

The Wildcats put together a 10-play, 51-yard drive capped by Cam Ransom’s quarterback sneak with 6:49 to play. On the ensuing kickoff, A.J. Gates fumbled and Naim Lassiter recovered on the Alabama State 21. Courtney Reese cashed that in with a 1-yard run with 5:29 to go.

Bethune-Cookman (0-5) got one last chance, starting on its 25 but couldn’t get a first down.

Jamarie Hostzclaw ran for 120 yards on 15 carries for the Hornets, who piled up 308 yards on the ground.

Ransom threw for 143 yards for the Wildcats.

