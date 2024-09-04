Embattled Florida coach Billy Napier clarifies comments involving ‘some guy in his basement’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Embattled Florida coach Billy Napier clarified comments from earlier this week regarding “some guy in his…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Embattled Florida coach Billy Napier clarified comments from earlier this week regarding “some guy in his basement” and called it a “terrible choice of words.”

Napier was widely criticized for his Monday quote in response to a question about avoiding emotional responses following a 41-17 loss to then-No. 19 Miami two days earlier.

“We got to go to work on the football part,” Napier said at the time. “I think we got to become a more consistent team, and we have to execute better. If we can focus on those things and not necessarily what some guy in his basement is saying in rural central Florida on social media, then we got a chance to get better.”

The quote blew up on social media and drew headlines.

“Obviously didn’t explain myself the way I should have there,” Napier said following practice Wednesday. “I want to make it very clear that … there was no reference to our fans. I was just talking specifically about life in general. Our young people live in an era where social media is a part of their lives.”

Napier has become a popular target for frustrated Florida fans. He is 11-15 in two-plus seasons in Gainesville, including 2-10 against ranked opponents and 1-8 against rivals Miami, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

The Gators have lost six consecutive games dating to last season and dropped their first home opener since 1989.

Napier’s latest loss was his worst at home. Miami scored on six of its first eight possessions and led 38-10 midway through the third quarter. It was so lopsided that the Florida faithful started heading for the exits.

Now, Napier has the same number of losses at Florida Field (five) as legendary coach Steve Spurrier had in a dozen years.

“When you play poorly like we did Saturday, there’s going to be criticism, and that is well deserved,” he said.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.