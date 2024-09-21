Deuce Lee’s fumble recovery in final seconds allows Monmouth to escape FIU with 45-42 road win

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Calton Jr. kicked a 43-yard field goal to take the lead with under two minutes left…

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Calton Jr. kicked a 43-yard field goal to take the lead with under two minutes left and Deuce Lee recovered a fumble at the goal line to preserve Monmouth’s 45-42 win over Florida International on Saturday night.

The Hawks earned their first win over an FBS program in seven starts and played their third road game in the first four weeks — collecting 3,682 air miles to play games at Eastern Washington, Maine and Miami. Monmouth will not play another road game until November.

Florida International fumbled on its final two possessions. With the game tied at 42-42 and facing 3rd and 22 at the FIU 28, Keyone Jenkins found Josiah Miamen with an 11-yard pass with 5:08 left, but the receiver fumbled and Monmouth’s Remi Johnson recovered. The Hawks turned that possession into Calton’s go-ahead field goal. The Panthers took the ensuing kick-off and drove to the Hawks’ 21 with 43 seconds left. Jenkins found Eric Rivers near the goal line only to fumble at the 1, with Lee pouncing on the loose ball.

Derek Robertson completed 35 of 51 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns after throwing a pick-6 to FIU’s Trayvion Barnes in the first quarter for the game’s first touchdown. Sone Ntoh ran for 53 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns. Rodney Nelson led the Hawks (2-2) with 117 yards on 14 carries.

Jenkins led FIU (1-3) by completing 22 of 31 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Kejon Owens ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

