Daily throws for surprise TD, Army’s ground game and trick play stymie FAU 24-7

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Bryson Daily threw for a surprise touchdown as Army’s running game dominated and the Black…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Bryson Daily threw for a surprise touchdown as Army’s running game dominated and the Black Knights iced the game with another trick play to debut in the American Athletic Conference with a 24-7 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

A play after what would have been Daily’s second touchdown pass was dropped in the end zone on a third-and-12 play, holder Matthew Rhodes scored on a 23-yard run around the left end on a fake field goal with 13:57 left in the fourth.

If that 15-play, 96-yard, 10 1/2-minute drive following an interception by Max DiDomenico didn’t salt the game away, DiDomenico’s stop of FAU quarterback Cam Fancher on 4th-and-goal from the 1 with 8:44 to go on the ensuing possession sure did.

Army (2-0, 1-0) used 14 plays to run out the clock and finished with 38-minutes, 39-seconds time of possession.

The Black Knights, who began playing football in 1890, are in a conference for just the second time ever. They played in Conference USA from 1998-2004. They joined the AAC as a football only member, joining rival Navy, which joined in 2015.

Kanye Udoh capped an 82-yard drive on Army’s first possession with an 8-yard run. The next possession Daily found Casey Reynolds wide open behind the defense for a 44-yard score.

The Owls (0-2, 0-1) capitalized on a fumble with Fancher hitting Omari Hayes just before halftime.

Army opened the second half with a field goal before DiDomenico’s pick set up the key drive.

Noah Short, who came in with less than 100 career yards, beat that by halftime before finishing with 160 for the Black Knights. Army finished with 405 on the ground, 117 by Daily on 18 keepers.

Fancher threw for 193 yards for FAU. The Owls rushed for just 42.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.