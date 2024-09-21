Crowder, Ross lead Troy to 34-12 win over Florida A&M

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Goose Crowder threw four touchdown passes — three to Devonte Ross — and Troy defeated Florida…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Goose Crowder threw four touchdown passes — three to Devonte Ross — and Troy defeated Florida A&M 34-12 on Saturday night, giving new coach Gerad Parker his first win.

Crowder was 18-of-25 passing for 295 yards. Two of his four TD passes came in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans (1-3) pull away from the Rattlers (2-2), who are ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches poll.

The final touchdown pass was to Ross, a 98-yarder that he gathered in at the Troy 41 and raced the rest of the way untouched. Ross finished with 11 catches for a career-high 229 yards. His other TD receptions were 44 and 20 yards. Ross had three touchdown catches last week in a 38-21 loss to Iowa.

Damien Taylor added 109 yards on 15 carries, including the game’s first touchdown on a 40-yard run.

Daniel Richardson was 25 of 39 for 288 yards passing for the Rattlers. Jamari Gassett caught 11 passes for 152 yards.

All of the Rattlers’ points came on field goals by Cameron Gillis.

