Collins helps lead Morgan St. in 56-7 blitz over Virginia Lynchburg

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jason Collins ran for two touchdowns and three different Morgan State quarterbacks threw touchdowns and the Bears beat Virginia Lynchburg 56-7 on Saturday.

Morgan State (2-2) got scoring passes from Duce Taylor, Tahj Smith and Dominique Anthony against their NCCAA Division I opponent.

The Bears scored first when Carlvainsky Decius intercepted Matthew Jenks and returned it 14 yard for a pick-6.

Morgan State scored three touchdowns in the first and second quarters and led 42-0 at halftime.

