Auburn hosts Arkansas in SEC opener for both 2-1 teams

Arkansas (2-1) at Auburn (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Auburn by 3 1/2.

Series record: Auburn leads 20-12-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are seeking a measure of credibility as second-tier Southeastern Conference teams in their league openers. The Razorbacks’ only loss came 39-31 in double overtime at No. 14 Oklahoma State. But they went just 1-7 in SEC games last season. Auburn already has an ugly blemish on its season with an upset loss to California. A win would be potentially big for a program coming off three straight losing seasons, and perhaps a sign of progress under second-year coach Hugh Freeze.

KEY MATCHUP

Dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green is fourth in the SEC in passing yards per game, averaging 268.7, and second in total offense (350.3 ypg). The Tigers have struggled in defending the pass, ranking last in the SEC and 99th overall by allowing 242.7 yards per game through the air.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: RB Ja’Quinden Jackson, a Utah transfer, is leading the SEC in all-purpose yards per game (148.7), rushing yards (397), yards per carry (8.5) and rushing yards per game (132.3). He has six of the Razorbacks’ nation-leading 15 touchdown runs.

Auburn: QB Hank Brown passed for four touchdowns in his first college start against New Mexico without an interception. It was a promising debut after Payton Thorne was benched following a four-interception performance in a loss to California the previous week. But Brown’s solid numbers also came against one of the nation’s worst defenses.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin held the same positions on Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M staff last season. … The Tigers have won 25 of their last 31 SEC openers. The Razorbacks are 12-20 in those games since joining the league in 1992. … Auburn is the only FBS team with nine players who have caught touchdown passes already this season. The Tigers lead the SEC and rank fifth nationally in yards per completion (17.4). … Arkansas is converting 67.5% of its third-down attempts (27 of 40) to lead the nation.

