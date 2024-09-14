Alan Bowman’s 5 TD passes lead No. 13 Oklahoma St. past Tulsa, 45-10

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Alan Bowman matched a career high with five touchdown passes, and No. 13 Oklahoma State routed…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Alan Bowman matched a career high with five touchdown passes, and No. 13 Oklahoma State routed Tulsa 45-10 on Saturday to set up next week’s Big 12 showdown against No. 12 Utah.

Bowman, in his seventh year of eligibility, completed 24 of 31 passes for 396 yards and one interception before sitting out the fourth quarter. He previously threw five TD passes in a game for Texas Tech against Texas in 2020 and Houston in 2018.

De’Zhaun Stribling caught seven passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns — including one covering 63 yards — to help the Cowboys (3-0) win their 10th straight against the Golden Hurricane. Stribling set a career high in receiving yards and tied highs in receptions and touchdowns.

“I told the players they did a really nice job today going on the road for an early morning game, starting fast and creating some advantages for us early in the game in all three phases,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “I thought overall, it was a good day for everybody involved.”

While Tulsa’s defense struggled against the pass, it limited Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II. Last season’s Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s best running back gained 41 yards on 17 carries.

“I think it was just taking what the defense gives you,” Bowman said. “Obviously, we have the best running back in the country and everybody knows that, so they’re going to do everything that they can to stop him, and so that gives us favorable matchups on the outside, and those guys made some plays.”

Oklahoma State led 28-0 at the half on the strength of Bowman TD passes to Brennan Presley, Stribling, Talyn Shettron and Josh Ford.

Tulsa (1-2) trailed 45-0 midway through the fourth quarter before the Golden Hurricane got a 43-yard field goal from Seth Morgan and a 9-yard rushing touchdown from reserve QB Stephen Kittleman to close out the scoring.

Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson said he appreciated his team’s effort, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

“Gave up some easy plays in pass defense,” he said. “They’ve got a really good team … they’re receivers are really big, they’re stout, they’re strong. The quarterback’s played a long time, played really well. We gave up too many pass plays.”

The Takeaway

Tulsa: Last week, the Golden Hurricane blew a first-half lead and lost to Arkansas State. This time, Tulsa was overmatched and never really found its rhythm.

Oklahoma State: A quick start proved the Cowboys, who trailed at halftime vs. Arkansas, weren’t looking past Tulsa. The Cowboys again put up points, despite limited production from Gordon.

Been Awhile

Bowman’s five passing touchdowns were the most by an Oklahoma State quarterback in an away game since Mason Rudolph threw five against Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, 2017. Bowman finished the first half with as many passing touchdowns — four — as incompletions.

It was the first time Oklahoma State had four different players with a receiving touchdown in a half against an FBS opponent since Oct. 8, 2011, in the first half against Kansas.

Early Test

Gundy looks forward to hosting Utah, a new member of the Big 12, next week.

“The good thing about college football is every game matters now … and this is a very good football team,” he said. “There’s a reason he’s (coach Kyle Whittingham) been there 20 years. There’s a reason they’ve been ranked in the Top 20 a lot. They’re a physical football team and they’re very-well coached. They know what they’re doing.”

Up next

Oklahoma State: Hosts Utah on Saturday.

Tulsa: Visits Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

