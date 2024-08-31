South Florida runs for 5 TDs in 48-3 rout of Bethune-Cookman

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kelley Joiner ran for two touchdowns and South Florida scored five rushing touchdowns en route to…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kelley Joiner ran for two touchdowns and South Florida scored five rushing touchdowns en route to a 48-3 win over Bethune-Cookman in a season opener Saturday night.

South Florida’s ground game rolled up 231 yards while its defense held Bethune-Cookman to just 48.

Quarterback Byrum Brown used a play fake to skirt the left side and raced along the sideline for a 42-yard first-quarter touchdown to open the scoring for the Bulls, who scored four TDs before the Wildcats got their lone field goal with :22 left in the first half when Cade Hechter converted a 48-yard field goal.

Joiner scored on a pair of short runs and Ta’Ron Keith and Nay’Quan Wright each scored from the 1. Joiner carried 14 times for 78 yards and Brown finished with 74 yards on eight carries for South Florida.

Brown completed 13 of 20 pass attempts for 152 yards. Bryce Archie completed 2 of 3 pass attempts, including a 15-yard TD pass to Michael Brown-Stephens with 2:19 left.

Bethune-Cookman managed just 170 total yards despite maintaining possession for almost 38 minutes.

