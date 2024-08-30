North Carolina QB Max Johnson taken to hospital, after 3rd quarter leg injury at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson was taken to a hospital for further examination after an injury to…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson was taken to a hospital for further examination after an injury to his right leg in the season opener at Minnesota forced him out of the game in the third quarter of his debut with the Tar Heels on Thursday night.

Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, was joined by his parents at the hospital, coach Mack Brown said. The Tar Heels were waiting on a diagnosis from the doctors before announcing the nature of the injury.

The Fox television broadcast showed Brad Johnson with a concerned expression and Nikki Johnson crying as they watched what unfolded on the field from in their seats at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“He’s in our thoughts and prayers, for sure,” Brown said.

Johnson, who transferred from Texas A&M and won the competition for the job of replacing third overall NFL draft pick Drake Maye, was hurt when his leg bent awkwardly while being taken to the ground on a blitz by Justin Walley. Johnson’s third-down incompletion on that play was negated by a Gophers penalty, extending a drive that ended in Noah Burnette’s second of four field goals.

Johnson immediately clutched his leg around the knee and stayed down on the turf for several minutes. After attempting to limp off with assistance from the medical staff, he was instead carefully placed on a cart to be taken off the field after his teammates filed over to wish him well.

“He was really in pain. We were just trying to pick him up,” Brown said. “He was just in a little bit of shock and trying to figure it all out.”

Johnson, who’s in his fifth season after starting his college career at LSU, made his 23rd start. He finished 12 for 19 for 71 yards with one interception, two sacks and one rushing touchdown.

“Hated that Max got hurt,” Brown said. “I thought he was getting his confidence and came into his own.”

The Tar Heels awarded Johnson a game ball, an honor he had yet to be informed of as Brown held his postgame news conference.

After the rough first half including the interception that was returned 70 yards to set up a touchdown for the Gophers, Johnson went 8 for 9 for 43 yards in the third quarter. He was replaced by Conner Harrell with the Gophers leading 14-10, but Brown said he didn’t consider a halftime switch for performance.

“He hadn’t been in this offense before, and we felt in general that the offense was uptight the first half,” Brown said. “Minnesota is a good defense. We knew that. I really hated to see him get hurt, but we talked about needing two quarterbacks.”

Brown declined to announce a starter during fall camp. He told Harrell he’d be counted on to play even after the decision to start Johnson was shared within the program last week. Nobody with the Tar Heels could’ve expected Harrell, who started the bowl game last season after Maye declared for the draft, to get an opportunity like this, though.

“Connor never pouted about not starting. He was all in,” Brown said. “And when he came off the bench, he said, ‘Let’s go!’”

